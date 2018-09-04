Broken Bow Kennels now open for business
Broken Bow Kennels, 44003 Rd 801 north of Broken Bow, is now open for business. Cats and dogs are welcome to stay through the work day or overnight. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday 8-11 a.m.and Sunday 4-6 p.m.
Further information found on Broken Bow Kennel's Facebook page:
- Dogs: vaccinations need to be current. They need da2lpp, rabies and bordatella. Need to have records when drop off the dog or the clinic can fax them over before
-Prices: We have three different sizes Kennels.. small kennel it’s $18 per night.. medium $20.. large $23.. it is the same price for the doggy day care.
If you have two dogs want them together.. small kennel it’s $20.. medium $22..large $25
- Baths/Nail trim: for a bath is $15 if the dog is under 50 lbs.. $20 if over 50 lbs.. just $10 for nail trim
- Cats: vaccinations need to be current too. They need rabies and Prcc + FeLV. Need to have records
- Price for cats: $17 per night
For more information, please call 872-0095
Category: