Broken Bow Kennels offers overnight boarding!

An important piece of information was omitted from the Custer County Chief article printed March 22, 2018 and it has caused some confusion. Broken Bow Kennels (44003 Rd 801, Broken Bow) offers overnight boarding throughout the week and over weekends! Pet owners are welcome to bring their pets to stay through the work day as well. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday 8-11 a.m.and Sunday 4-6 p.m. For more information, please call 308-872-0095.