Broken Bow Leads the C-4 District Wrestling Tournament at Broken Bow After Day One

The Broken Bow wrestlers are hosting this year's District C-4 tournament. There are 16 teams in all represented. The tournament began on Friday afternoon and will resume Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. Broken Bow is in first place after day one with 66.5 points followed by Valentine in second with 66.0 points, Ord in third with 38.0 points and Bridgeport in fourth with 36.5 points. The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualify for State in Omaha Feb. 14-16.