Broken Bow Legion Baseball
The Broken Bow Jr.-Sr. Legion baseball teams hosted Cozad June 19 at Paul Brown Field. The Broken Bow Juniors took a 1-0 lead after the first inning and then sealed the deal by scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the third inning as they beat Cozad 7-2. The Broken Bow Seniors led Cozad 1-0 after the first inning. Cozad tied the game 1-1 after the second inning. Both teams scored another point in the fourth. Cozad scored three runs in the sixth inning for a 5-2 win over Broken Bow.
Broken Bow traveled to Holdrege June 21. The Broken bow Juniors were shut out until they scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth. Broken Bow lost 10-1. In the Senior's game Holdrege led Broken bow 1-0 until Bow scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the top of the sixth inning Cozad tied it up 4-4. Broken Bow scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-4 win.
