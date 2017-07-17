Broken Bow Legion Baseball Host Ainsworth in Last Regular Season Home Game

Broken Bow beat Ainsworth 9-1 after 5 innings July 19 for their last regular season game. Broken Bow had three seniors this year that were recognized at their last home game. They were Hunter Smith, Mitch Burnett and Jose Ambriz. Broken Bow has been competing in B-6 districts at McCook this past weekend. They entered districts as the number 2 seed. They lost their first game against Holdrege 18-2. Since then they have been coming back through the losers bracket. They beat Hershland July 22 9-1 and then Gothenburg July 23 in extra innings 14-11. They play Holdrege again July 24 at 6 p.m. The loser will go home while the winner will play McCook July 25 at 5:30 p.m. for the Championship.