Broken Bow Library nearing completion

As the Broken Bow Library nears completion, a walk through was held for contractors and city officials to go over details that need final attention. Fine details such as paint touch up, nicked ceiling tiles or uneven molding were making the list as the punch list was created.

Broken Bow Library Director Joan Birnie said all is on schedule for opening January 29. A donors open house is scheduled for Jan 26 with a public open house Jan. 27.

Donations are still being accepted. Birnie reports approximately $55,000 is needed to finish funding the project.

Donations made by Dec. 31 can qualify for the "Donor Wall" with a minimum amount of $150.