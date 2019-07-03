Broken Bow Lions Fireworks Stand

Twenty percent of the sales of fireworks at the Lions Club's stand goes to the Broken Bow Fire Department.

Among those purchasing fireworks today (July 3, 2019) were Sandy Wooters and her granddaughters Keerah Wooters, 6, and Kynlee Wooters, 4. The girls are staying with their grandmother while their parents, Cory and Megan Wooters, are deployed in Kuwait.

"We got the military ones," Keerah said of the fireworks they purchased. "We got the Eagle Pride."

Helping Don Wolford of the Lions Club at the fireworks trailer were Guydon Clang and Brian Fox.

The Lions Club fireworks trailer will be open until 11 p.m. today (Wed., July 3, 2019) and 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. tomorrow (Thurs., July 4, 2019). It's located in east Broken Bow, in Sylvester's parking lot at 723 South E/Hwy 2.