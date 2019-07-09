Broken Bow Mayor charged by Nebraska AG

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office has filed official charges against Jonathan H. Berghorst, the Mayor of Broken Bow.

Berghorst, 30, has been charged in Custer County Court with two counts in connection with an early morning incident April 6, 2019.

The charges are with Count 1: Assault in the Third Degree, a Class I Misdemeanor and Count II: Oppression Under Color of Office, a Class II Misdemeanor.

For Count I, Custer County Court documents state that Berghorst “on or about April 6, 2019, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury to Riley Royle."

For Count II, the documents state that Berghorst “being a public servant by color of or in the execution of his office designedly, willfully, or corruptly injure, deceive, harm, oppress, or attempt to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: David Taylor.”

Berghorst has been ordered to appear in Custer County Court at 10 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019.

The charges stem from a case that has been under investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office since April. From that incident, Broken Bow Police Officers David Taylor and Ben Tucker filed grievances against the Mayor after attempting to question him about the incident. A public hearing before the City Council scheduled for June 5 was postponed per Tucker’s attorney request due to the Attorney General’s investigation.

Berghorst was sworn in as Broken Bow Mayor in December, 2018.