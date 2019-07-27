Broken Bow Mayor pleads Not Guilty on two counts

Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst pleaded Not Guilty on two counts in Custer County Court Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

Count I alleges that Berghorst "on or about April 6, 2019, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury to Riley Royle."

Count II alleges that Berghorst "on or about April 6, 2019, being a public servant, by color of or in the execution of his office designedly, willfully, or corruptly injure, deceive, harm, oppress or attempt to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: David Taylor."

Custer County Judge Tami Schendt set pre-trial for Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. She set bond at $1,000, personal recognizance.

Judge Schendt said if a plea agreement is not reached, Count I would require a jury trial.

Count I is Class I Misdemeanor that carries a one year maximum and/or $1,000 fine and no minimum.

Count II is a Class II Misdemeanor that carries a maximum of 6 months and/or a $1,000 fine and no minimum.

Berghorst was represented by Chris Wickham. The state was represented by Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Zachary Blackman. Berghorst and his attorney declined comment. Blackman directed inquiries to Suzanne Gage, Director of Communications, Nebraska Attorney General's office.