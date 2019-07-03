Broken Bow, McCook, Cozad on list of stops for MPCC raffle car

The Mid-Plains Community College raffle car will be making appearances all over MPCC’s service area next week.

The 1969 Ford Mustang Convertible will start out at the Crazy Days celebration in Broken Bow on July 11. It will be set up in the town square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On July 12, from 4-7 p.m., the car will be in the Sears parking lot in McCook for the third annual Car Show and Cruise Night.

From there, the Mustang will travel to the Triple B Car Show in Cozad, It will be in Veteran’s Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13.

The Mustang is the 15th raffle car produced by MPCC’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in MPCC’s Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

The car came from Stuart, Neb. The students disassembled it – essentially reducing it down to a shell. They then sandblasted the body and frame to bare metal.

From there, they embarked on the long and challenging process of transforming the vehicle into a work of art. The project required them to study traditional engineering and technology.

“The interior is original in intent,” Don Wilson, MPCC Auto Body instructor, said. “The students learned how to put on, align and paint quarter panels Viper Venom Red. They installed a new top, floorboards, carpet, seats and a dash pad. They also removed then reassembled the instrument panel, including the speedometer.”

The car was completely rebuilt inside and out, according to Bryan Herrick, MPCC’s first year Automotive Technology instructor.

The 302 cubic inch V8 engine and transmission were rebuilt in Herrick’s classes as were the suspension and chassis. Four wheel disc brakes and Magnum 500 wheels were added in the process.

The car will tour the state throughout the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events.

The state allows MPCC to conduct the raffle within a 90-day window. A total of 10,000 raffle tickets will be offered at a price of $10 each. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.

Tickets will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed. A schedule is posted at mpcc.edu/community/npcc-classic-car-projects/car-raffle.

Tickets can also be purchased in the welcome centers at any of MPCC’s campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

Additionally, a number of businesses, organizations and individuals are selling tickets. In North Platte, those include: North Platte Buick GMC, Cohagen Battery Store, Grandma’s Memories Antiques and Collectibles, Isabelle’s Auction House, A.J. Janas, ABC Auto Salvage, Pat Smith, Jody’s Auto Sales, Larry’s Barber Shop, Modern Tire Pros, Twin Rivers Body Shop, LKQ Corporation and E.J.’s Outdoor Sports. The Curtis Collision Center, Yellow Rose Lounge and Herrick Auto and Marine in Curtis will also have tickets available, as will Smith Signs in Kearney.

The drawing for the Mustang will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 during the 24th annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park.