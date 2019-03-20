Broken Bow McDonald's participating in fund raiser for flood victims Mar. 22

Paul Drake, floor manager at the Broken Bow McDonald's, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Broken Bow restaurant will be participating in #NebraskaStrongDay Friday, March 22, 2019.

"Every McDonald's in Nebraska is participating, as far as I know," Drake said.

"Ten percent of all-day sales generated from participating restaurants in Nebraska and western Iowa will be donated to local American Red Cross chapters and other local organizations in need; the goal is for proceeds to exceed $100K," reads a press released from Trozzolo.com for McDonald's. The release continues as below:

Local McDonald’s owner-operators from across Nebraska and western Iowa are coming together to rally behind #NebraskaStrong and #IowaStrong flood relief efforts in honor of #NebraskaStrongDay on Friday, March 22.

McDonald’s restaurants in Nebraska and western Iowa participating in this fundraiser on Friday will be donating 10 percent of the day’s sales to local American Red Cross chapters and other organizations in need – including schools and local charities – to further support communities devastated by the flood.

“Everyone is doing their part to lift our communities because it’s the right thing to do,” Nate Leonard said. Leonard, along with his father Steve and brother-in-law Blake Zogleman, owns McDonald’s restaurants in Omaha, Fremont, Norfolk, Missouri Valley, Shelby and Atlantic, Iowa. “Volunteers are working around the clock, schools are short on water and sanitizer, some of our employees are without homes. We want to do all we can do to support those in need.”

Nearly two dozen McDonald’s owner-operators of the Great Plains Co-op live and work within the regions affected by the flood. They’ve seen the heartbreak and are working alongside their neighbors to rebuild their communities, choosing to give back in a big way. Sales collected from open to close at participating restaurants in Nebraska and western Iowa will go back to the community through donations to local disaster relief organizations.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are expected to exceed $100,000.

“We rely heavily on our surrounding communities and want to do our part to help in this devastating time,” Erin Barr said. Barr owns restaurants in Nebraska City, Shenandoah and Rock Port. “We are stronger together and I’m so proud to be a part of an organization that supports our communities.”

“As local McDonald’s owner-operators, we are in a unique position to leverage our reach across the state and the region to inspire our neighbors to help the cause,” Greg Hall said. Hall, along with his brother Cory, owns restaurants in Columbus and in central and eastern Nebraska. “We know the entire community is doing so much, we are just hoping to amplify those efforts.” Hall is the owner of the Broken Bow location.

The Great Plains Co-op is made up of 238 restaurants and 55 owner-operators spanning the state of Nebraska, western Iowa, St. Joseph, Missouri, and the greater Kansas City metro area.

The owner-operators in Kansas City and St. Joseph will hold a similar fundraiser on Wednesday for communities in that region, as well as to help Nebraska and Iowa communities. That fundraiser is also expected to raise more than $100,000 for the cause.