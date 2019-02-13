Broken Bow, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford and South Loup Girls Basketball Teams All Advance to Subdistrict Championship

Of the nine girls basketball teams I cover their are four teams still alive that will play in their subdistrict championship game Feb. 14 to see if they can advance to the District Finals Feb. 22. #1 seed Broken Bow plays #3 seed St. Paul at Central Valley Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in the C-10 Subdistricts, #1 Seed South Loup plays #2 seed Elm Creek at Cozad Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in the C2-11 Subdistricts and #1 seed Mullen plays #2 seed Sandhills/Thedford Thursday night at NPSP at 7:00 p.m. in the D2-9 Subdistricts. The winners will advance to the District Finals Feb. 22. The season has come to an end forAnselmo-Merna, Ansley/Litchfield, Arcadia/Loup City, SEM and Twin Loup.