Broken Bow NE150 DRIVE wins tourism award

A Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce event this summer won the Outstanding Event Award at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet in La Vista Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Outstanding Event Award for communities with populations up to 9,999 went to "Broken Bow-NE 150 DRIVE."

The "Broken Bow-NE150 DRIVE" was a new event put on this year by the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the state’s sesquicentennial. The DRIVE took participants on a 150-mile road trip through Custer County with eight unique stops along the way. To participate, individuals had to purchase a raffle ticket and then were given turn-by-turn instructions to the eight stops, which totaled roughly 150 miles. Purchasing a raffle ticket got the participant’s name entered in to win $500 dollars. To prove they visited the destinations, contestants had to take a selfie at each stop and upload the picture to the official Broken Bow NE150 DRIVE Facebook page. In the six weeks the event took place, nearly 24 groups completed the drive with nearly 200 photos uploaded to the event page. The event culminated on the day of the Great American Eclipse and a winner was drawn at the Broken Bow watch party.