Broken Bow One Act Class B runner up at District competition

Broken Bow One Act placed runner up in Class B at district competition Thursday, Nov. 30 in Holdrege. Cast and crew presented “The Ripper,” a one-act play written by Andrew Halsey specifically for Broken Bow One Act.

Cozad took first. Three judges ranked Cozad 1st, 1st and 2nd.

Broken Bow tied with Holdrege garnering rankings of 1st, 3rd and 5th. Broken Bow was then selected for 2nd place by the judges.”

“I am so proud of what these kids have done,” Harley Molhman, co-director of the play with Angie Ripp, and One Act teacher with Broken Bow Schools.