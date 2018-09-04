Broken Bow residents invited to participate in research survey

Students at the University of Nebraska, Kearney are conducting a research survey of the residents of the city of Broken Bow.

The purpose of the survey is to obtain public input on various recreational facilities, both present and future, for the city of Broken Bow, Nebraska. This survey will be accessible until April 10.

The survey can be accessed on the City of Broken Bow's Website as well as their Facebook Page.

Following is the link to the survey: https://unk.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8BSObqjaMMhDrKZ