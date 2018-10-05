Broken Bow schools hires new Assistant Principal/Athletic Director

Broken Bow Public Schools has hired Jeff Ellis as the new assistant principal and athletic director, according to new superintendent Darren Tobey.

In a statement, Tobey said "Broken Bow Public Schools is proud to announce Jeff Ellis as the new 6-12 Assistant Principal/Actvities Director. Jeff and his wife Heather have three children. Jeff will begin his duties on July 1."

Ellis will take over the position previously held by Ryan Hogue who resigned May 4 to take a position at Kearney High School.