Broken Bow Senior Legion Baseball Finishes the regular Season With Ainsworth Before B6 Districts

The Broken Bow Senior Legion baseball team finished their regular season with Ainsworth as they get ready for Districts. Broken Bow hosted Ainsworth July 11 at Paul Brown Field and beat Ainsworth 15-7 in 5 innings. July 15 Broken Bow traveled to Ainsworth and beat them 32-3. Broken Bow had 18 hits. They were helped out by Ainsworth as Ainsworth issued 10 walks and had 10 errors. Broken Bow is the #5 Seed in the B6 District Tournament at Holdrege which begins June 19. Broken Bow will play #4 Seed Cozad Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. The winner will play top seed Gothenburg Friday. Gothenburg has a bye in the first round.