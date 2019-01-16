Broken Bow Shopko not on closure list, Ord is

The Broken Bow Hometown Shopko is not on the list of 105 stores that will close, according to a list released by Shopko. However, the Hometown Shopko in Ord is on the list.

Ord is one of eight locations in Nebraska listed. Four are in Lincoln and one each in Bellevue, Plattsmouth and Kimball.

The Nebraska locations are

LINCOLN

Shopko, 4200 South 27th

Shopko, 100 South 66th

Shopko, 3400 North 27th

Shopko, 6845 South 27th

BELLEVUE

Shopko, 601 Galvin Rd

ORD

Hometown Shopko, 133 Trotter Rd

PLATTSMOUTH

211 S. 23rd Street

KIMBALL

1217 South Highway 71

The closing date for Ord and Kimball is listed as March 3, 2019. The Lincoln stores are to close April 15 and Plattsmouth April 8.

Stores are closing in 19 states: Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.