Broken Bow Spirit Hosts Spirit of the Sandhills Softball Tournament June 22-23
By:
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
For the story and more photos of the Spirit of the Sandhills Softball Tournament at the Melham Sports Complex June 22-23 see the Custer County chief June 27 Sports edition.
Scores
Spirit 16U (3-1)
Spirit-6
McCook-3
Spirit-13
York Fusion-3
Spirit 16U-1
Spirit 18U-1
Spirit-4
McCook-2
Spirit 18U (3--2)
Spirit-1
Ord/CCV Sandhills Sharks-10
Spirit-9
Cozad-4
Spirit-3
York Fusion-2
Spirit 16U-1
Spirit 18U-4
Spirit-4
Ord/CCV Sandhills Sharks-5
