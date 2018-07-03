Broken Bow wins double OT 66-64 to advance at state BB

The Broken Bow Indians have defeated Boone Central/Newman Grove 66-64 in double overtime to advance to the semi-final at Boys State Basketball play in Lincoln.

With 1.3 seconds on the clock, time outs were taken. As the ball was thrown in bounds, more timeouts were called with 0.8 seconds left. Three to four timeouts were taken in the final second and a half.

Bow emerged the winner in a nail-biter, 66-64 double OT.