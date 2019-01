Broken Bow Wins Wood River Wrestling Duals

Following are the individual results of the Broken Bow wrestlers at Wood River.

Match #1 Round 1

Broken Bow defeated Syracuse 69-9

106 - Jace Goebel (Syracuse) over Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) Fall 3:41

113 - Spencer Bridgmon (Syracuse) over Karson Gaffney (Broken Bow) Dec 4-0

120 - Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Bryce Draeger (Syracuse) Fall 0:47

126 - Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) over Zachary Beers (Syracuse) Fall 3:33

145 - Grant Reynolds (Broken Bow) over Owen Wander (Syracuse) Fall 2:32

152 - Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 - Morgan Van Houten (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Burton Brandt (Syracuse) Dec 10-5

182 - Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) over Jeremy Marrero (Syracuse) Fall 3:55

195 - Colton Duda (Broken Bow) over Carl (Brian) Bailey Jr. (Syracuse) Fall 2:59

220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Drew Drake (Broken Bow) over Jeremy Burr (Syracuse) Fall 0:44

Match #2 Round 2

Broken Bow defeated Wood River 66-18

145 - Grant Reynolds (Broken Bow) over Gunnar Lacey (Wood River) Fall 1:13

152 - Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) over Camden Thompson (Wood River) Fall 2:44

160 - Morgan Van Houten (Broken Bow) over Hezi Reyes (Wood River) Fall 0:48

170 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Eli English (Wood River) Fall 4:48

182 - Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Colton Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Drew Drake (Broken Bow) over Alex Glasenapp (Wood River) Fall 1:27

106 - Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) over Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) Fall 3:05

113 - Carson Thompson (Wood River) over Karson Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 1:00

120 - Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Omar Tinajero (Wood River) Fall 3:07

126 - Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) over Isaiah Magana Kuszak (Wood River) Fall 1:19

138 - Evan Waddington (Wood River) over Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) Fall 1:41

Match #3 Round 3

Broken Bow defeated Amherst 60-15

152 - Riley Gallaway (Amherst) over Morgan Van Houten (Broken Bow) Fall 4:00

160 - Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) over Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) Fall 3:59

170 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Jarin Potts (Amherst) Dec 8-6

182 - Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) over Ethan Brock (Amherst) Fall 1:17

195 - Colton Duda (Broken Bow) over Drew Bogard (Amherst) Fall 3:45

220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Drew Drake (Broken Bow) over Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) Fall 1:08

106 - Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) over Drew Freeze (Amherst) Fall 3:09

113 - Karson Gaffney (Broken Bow) over trevor Klingelhoefer (Amherst) Fall 0:59

120 - Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Isaiah Shields (Amherst) Dec 8-3

126 - Quentyn Frank (Amherst) over Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) Dec 10-9

132 - Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) over Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst) Fall 0:58

138 - Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) over Paxtyn Houser (Amherst) Fall 0:36

145 - Jakob Graham (Amherst) over Grant Reynolds (Broken Bow) Fall 1:52

Match #4 Championship Bracket

Broken Bow defeated Raymond Central 72-12

106 - Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 - Mitch Albrecht (Raymond Central) over Karson Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 2:56

120 - Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Brock Skeahan (Raymond Central) Fall 1:13

126 - Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) over Nick Springer (Raymond Central) Fall 1:08

132 - Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) over Tucker Maxson (Raymond Central) Fall 1:33

138 - Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) over John Karpov (Raymond Central) Fall 0:12

145 - Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) over Grant Reynolds (Broken Bow) Fall 1:08

152 - Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 - Morgan Van Houten (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) over Kody Swartz (Raymond Central) Fall 0:55

195 - Colton Duda (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Keifer Anderson (Broken Bow) over Tristan O`Dey (Raymond Central) Fall 0:09

285 - Drew Drake (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #5 1st Place Match

Broken Bow defeated Aquinas Catholic 60-21

170 - Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) over Ben Kment (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 2:16

182 - Joseph Reimers (Aquinas Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) over Nolan Schultz (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 1:53

220 - Colton Duda (Broken Bow) over Tad Naiberk (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 3:41

285 - Drew Drake (Broken Bow) over Owen Schramm (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 1:35

106 - Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) over Dakota Russell (Broken Bow) Fall 1:56

113 - Karson Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Hunter Stutzman (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 2:54

120 - Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) over Noah Scott (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 1:11

126 - Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) over Ben Shonka (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 1:17

132 - Cameron Schrad (Aquinas Catholic) over Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) TB-1 5-4

138 - Matthew Ambler (Broken Bow) over Creighton Redler (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 3:17

145 - Logan Helgoth (Aquinas Catholic) over Grant Reynolds (Broken Bow) Fall 3:30

152 - Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) over Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 0:59

160 - Morgan Van Houten (Broken Bow) over Coy Meysenburg (Aquinas Catholic) Fall 2:35