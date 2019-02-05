Broken Bow Wrestlers Defend SWC Championship and NSAA Dual Wrestling Championship

The Broken Bow Wrestling team competed in the SWC meet at Minden Feb. 1 and defended their conference title. Then on the next day they competed in the NSAA Dual Wrestling Championships at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney and defended their title in Class C. Broken Bow hosts the District C-4 wrestling meet Feb. 8-9 to see who qualifies for state at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 14-16. For more see the Custer County Chief Feb. 7 Sports edition.