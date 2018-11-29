Broken Bow/Arnold team wins Fall Blast Trophy for second time
BROKEN BOW, NE
The team from Gateway Motors and Sandhills Motors won the traveling trophy at the Nebraska New Car & Truck Dealers Association's 16th Annual Fall Blast Fun Shoot on Sept. 20. On the team are Capt. Thomas McCaslin, Gateway Motors Dealer Principal; Barry Fox; Chad Garcia, general Manager of Sandhills Motors in Arnold; and Todd Anderson, general manager of Gateway Motors in Broken Bow. The tropy was presented to McCaslin and Anderson at Gateway Motors Nov. 29 by Pat "Sully" Sullivan, vice-president of dealer relations, Nebraska New Car & Truck Dealers. This was the second year in a row that the team from Broken Bow and Arnold won the trophy.
