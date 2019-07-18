Broken Bow's First Foe in the 2019 Nebraska Legion Class B Junior State Playoff is Waverly

The 2019 Nebraska American Legion Class B Junior State playoffs begin in McCook July 20. Broken Bow's first game is against Area 2 Champion Waverly Saturday at 4 p.m. McCook plays Central City that evening at 7 p.m. If both Broken Bow and McCook win they will play each other Sunday night at 7 p.m. If both teams would lose their first game they would play each other in the losers bracket Sunday at 1 p.m. with one of the teams going home. Beatrice and Alliance play each other at 10 a.m. and Hickman and Roncalli play at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round. The photos are from the Broken Bow - McCook match up in the Area B6 Championship game at Broken Bow Tuesday night.