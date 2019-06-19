Brown county man charge with second degree murder

Nathan Yankowski has been charged with two counts in Brown County, Neb., stemming from a May 22, 2019, shooting which left an 18 year old Merna man dead.

Yankowski has been charged with Count I: Murder in the Second Degree (Cause the death of a person intentionally but without premeditation) and Count II: Terroristic Threats (Threaten to commit a crime of violence with the intent to terrorize another, or with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror).

Logan Maring, 18, of Merna died from a gunshot wound in Long Pine, Neb., May 22. Yankowski was arrested on Probable Cause and was released on a $10,000 bond on a charge of Homicide-Negligent Manslaughter May 24.

The next court date for this case is July 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Brown County Courthouse.