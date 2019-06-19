Brown county man charge with second degree murder

Staff Writer
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

Nathan Yankowski has been charged with two counts in Brown County, Neb., stemming from a May 22, 2019, shooting which left an 18 year old Merna man dead.

Yankowski has been charged with Count I: Murder in the Second Degree (Cause the death of a person intentionally but without premeditation) and Count II: Terroristic Threats (Threaten to commit a crime of violence with the intent to terrorize another, or with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror).

Logan Maring, 18, of Merna died from a gunshot wound in Long Pine, Neb., May 22. Yankowski was arrested on Probable Cause and was released on a $10,000 bond on a charge of Homicide-Negligent Manslaughter May 24.

The next court date for this case is July 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Brown County Courthouse.

Category: