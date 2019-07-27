Bullfighting Only (BFO) a Big Hit at Custer County Fair
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
BFO made it's first appearance in Broken Bow Tuesday night at the Custer County Fair. I don't think there were too many that knew what to expect, but a lot came out to see and experience it. It did not disappoint. Twelve bullfighter battled it out with four making it to the championship round. One of those that made it to the championship round was Zach Call of Mullen. For the story and more photos see the Custer County Chief August 8 Sports edition. There will also be more photos coming next week on the Custer County Chief website at custercountychief.com.
