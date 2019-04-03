Burton and Jarzynka will speak at Arcadia United Methodist Men Banquet

The Arcadia United Methodist Men have announced that Bob Burton, Deputy Athletic Director for Football at UNL and Matt Jarzynka, Husker Blackshirt and a graduate of Loup City High School, will be the speakers for the 34th Annual Family Banquet in Arcadia. The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th at the Arcadia High School Gym.

Bob Burton will give the keynote address. He has been at the University since 1998 and works closely with Coach Scott Frost and with Tom Osborne. Burton handles the day-to-day oversight of the Nebraska football program. He is the faculty advisor for the University of Nebraska Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also works with the wrestling and bowling teams at UNL and is the Liason to Haymarket Park and works with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Matt Jarzynka graduated from Loup City High School in 2014 and earned his Blackshirt with the Husker defense as a walk-on. Matt earned many awards including: Member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team; Was the Sam Foltz27 Leadership Award Winner; Eight-time Nebraska Scholar; Academic All Big-10; and Big-10 Distinguished Scholar.

Linnie Cusimano and Kathy Fowler will provide some musical numbers and Country Catering will provide another one of their delicious meals.

Tickets for the event are $10 each. Tickets for high school and grade school age students will be provided FREE by an anonymous donor but must be obtained in advance. All tickets must be obtained in advance by contacting any member of the Arcadia UM Men or by calling 308-202-0136.