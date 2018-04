The Burwell Track Invite was moved up tp April 12 instead of April 13 due to the weather forecast. There were several great performances on the day. In boys South Loup placed first as a team followed by Ansley/Litchfield in second out of a total of 12 teams. In girls Burwell placed first followed by South Loup in second. For more photos and results see the April 19 Custer County Chief sports.