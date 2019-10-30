Callaway youth among those hospitalized after car wreck in Kearney

The following is from an article written by Kim Schmidt of the Kearney Hub.

Two drivers were cited and four vehicles were totaled in a six-vehicle crash Monday morning (10/28/19) that stretched nearly two full blocks in the heart of Kearney.

According to Schmidt of the Kearney Hub, Herbert R. Hamilton, 53, of Callaway was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus south on Third Avenue when he allegedly failed to yield the right of way to eastbound traffic on 25th Street. Schmidt said Kevin Thompson, a Kearney Police Department lieutenant, reported that Hamilton allegedly pulled out in front of a City of Kearney sanitation truck driving eastbound on 25th Street.

The sanitation truck clipped the Taurus on the back passenger side bumper at about the same time the Taurus was hit broadside by a 1995 Freightliner pulling a loaded grain trailer, also driving east on 25th Street beside the sanitation truck.

The impact of the crash threw the unrestrained semi driver, Delbert Bender, 66, of Kenesaw, onto the floor of the semi between the two seats causing him to lose control of the semi. The semi continued east on 25th Street, through a red light at the Second Avenue intersection.

As the semi went through the red light, it hit a 2003 Ford Ranger driving north on Second Avenue, then continued east into the westbound lanes of West 25th Street where it hit a 2006 Dodge Ram towing a flatbed trailer with cargo stopped at the stoplight. The force of that crash pushed the pickup into a 2010 Lexus beside the pickup.

The driver of a seventh vehicle took evasive action and avoided any collision, police reported, but drove up onto a curb, with the vehicle sustaining minor damage.

The Kearney Hub reported that the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free Stetson Hamilton, 16, from the front passenger’s seat of the Taurus. The teen, along with Herbert Hamilton and Bender, all were taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Bender was treated for his injuries and released, while Herbert Hamilton was listed in serious condition Tuesday afternoon. Stetson Hamilton was treated and flown to another unnamed medical facility.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, Brian Guidry, 48, of Palmer Lake, Colo., was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

No other drivers involved in the crashes were injured. Bender was cited for not wearing a seat belt.

The crashes were investigated by the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Investigation Team and the Nebraska State Patrol.