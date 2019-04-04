Car-semi accident in Sherman County sends one to hospital

At approximately 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a two-vehicle injury accident at Highway 68 and 82A Link junction.

The first driver was identified as Jasmine Maly, 19, of Loup City. Maly was driving a green 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier and was turning west onto 82A Link when she was struck by a 2019 red Peterbuilt semi-truck traveling eastbound on 82A Link.

The driver of the semi was identified as Gregory Ball, 45, of Painesville, Ohio. Ball sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Maly sustained serious injuries and was transported by Ravenna Fire and Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney were her condition was listed as stable.

The accident occurred approximately five miles north of Ravenna. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Ravenna Police Department and Ravenna Fire and Rescue.