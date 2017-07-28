Carquest, Custer Electric & Irrigation ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday, July 27 in Broken Bow to officially recognize the opening of a new business and the relocation of another business, Custer Electric & Irrigation and Carquest. Both businesses are located in the former Titan Machinery/Case International building at 2501 South E/Hwy 2.

Custer Electric & Irrigation is a new business owned by Talon Scott, Lance Fick and a third party. The business opened in March in Broken Bow and moved into its new location the first of June. Fick is an irrigation specialist and can work on any type of electric pivot. Scott is certified electrician for residential, business and agricultural work.

Carquest moved into the new location in west Broken Bow from their former D Street location across from the library. Louis Maring has owned Carquest for two years, though the company has been in Broken Bow for at least twenty years.

Extensive renovation was done to prepare the former Titan Machinery building for the two businesses. Four offices were demolished at the front of the building to create the show room for Carquest.

Space in the building is also leased to Case International. Technicians with Case, Tim Coble and Dana G’Schwind, work on machinery there.