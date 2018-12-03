Caution urged when driving roads after storm

As of Monday morning (12/3/18), area roads were returning to passable conditions. Over the weekend, travel on many roads was not recommended as several inches of snow and rain fell in the area. On Saturday the Nebraska Department of Transportation posted "travel not advised" for much of Custer County and Central Nebraska roads.

This morning, Hwy 92 from Arnold to Merna and Hwy 70 east of Broken Bow are still listed as "Travel not advised" on 511.nebraska.gov.