CCF flood relief assistance applications no longer being accepted

Due to the overwhelming response of applications received with the approaching Aug. 1, 2019 deadline, all funds for Flood Relief Assistance have been granted out!

The Custer County Foundation and Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership are no longer accepting applications. We understand there are more people that have unmet needs. Any additional donations received will be granted out to those individuals who have already submitted applications.

Since March, $131,588 has been distributed to 170 households throughout Custer County!

Thank you to everyone that donated to the flood fund relief efforts! This relief effort would have been impossible without your help!