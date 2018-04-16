CEDC hires new Executive Director

Andrew Ambriz has been named the new Executive Director of Custer County’s Economic Development Corporation (CEDC).

CEDC Board of Directors President Mike Evans is excited about the appointment and pleased with the selection process used.

“Andrew was chosen from a large pool of qualified people in a truly professional manner,” Evans said. “In the end his enthusiasm and knowledge of how a good economic developer can really play an important role in helping Custer County grow and prosper brought him to the top of the list.”

Coming from McCook where he has served as the community’s economic developer, and previously as an intern through the Rural Futures internship program, Ambriz is passionate not only about economic development and about rural America, but especially about life and the prospects for the future in rural Nebraska. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Rural communities have a special place in my heart,” Ambriz said, “because they’ve changed my outlook on how to live. Growing up in Los Angeles, I took for granted some of the cornerstone amenities that you can only get in rural America. Economic Development is such a fascinating industry because of the intricacies and challenges you encounter each and every day. There is such a wide array of experiences within each day, but at the end of the day, it’s so simple: connecting people to people, and people to resources to make positive change happen.”

