Central Nebraska Medical Clinic is moving!

April 16-20 members of the Central Nebraska Medical Clinic staff moved personal belongings, medical supplies furniture and anything else possible into the newly remodeled wing that was once occupied by Heritage Halls, which had been located north of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center (JMMMMC.) The newly remodeled clinic holds 24 exam rooms, 10 doctor's offices and 12 nurse's desks, a sterilization room, lab, X-Ray room, handicap access bathrooms and handicap access front desk. The new clinic will be open again on Monday, with parking now being moved to the west side of the building, where the entrance to Heritage Halls had once been. An open house is planned for May 2, with time TBA.