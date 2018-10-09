Cherry County to see possible half foot or more of snow

The heaviest snow fall over the next several hours will be in Cherry County in an area from Mullen to Valentine, Valentine to Merriman, and Merriman to Mullen with some areas of heavy snow west and south of Mullen, according to a graphic released by the National Weather Service. Four to eight inches of snow is possible in these areas.

The far northeast corner of Custer County could see heavy snow fall with the southeastern part of the county seeing no snow. At this time, Broken Bow is forecast to have no accumulating snow.