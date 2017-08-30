The Chief will be late for some readers this week

Dog gone it, the Custer County Chief will arrive late for some of our readers this week. The Aug. 31, 2017 did not make it to the post office in time to get on the mail truck Wednesday.

The Chief will be in newspaper racks and machines as normal.

We apologize for the delay in our readers receiving the paper. Problems with the press held up printing.

Included in this week's Chief are the Custer County Fair Results and Best of The Best!