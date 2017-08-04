Children's Museum in Broken Bow, Fri, Sat. and Sun., Aug 4-6, 2017

The NE150 Mobile Children’s Museum is in full swing in downtown Broken Bow.

This free museum offers activities for children, celebrating Nebraska’s 150th birthday and the state’s history. The trailer of a semi-truck is expanded and full of games and activities, from a computerized game on Nebraska trivia and movie making to coloring postcards and playing with old-fashioned toys. One exhibit allows participants to build small houses and then see how well the construction holds up in an earthquake or high winds.

Outside the semi there are activities to create old fashioned toys with buttons and yarn, and a place where children can compete to finish chores first - chores which include churning butter, moving corn in a wheelbarrow and shooting a bow and arrow at buffalo.

The museum is in Broken Bow until 7 p.m., Friday. It will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.