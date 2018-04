The China Garden (932 S E St. #1, Broken Bow) reopened March 22, 2018 under the ownership of Yongyao Liu. Liu plans to keep the menu the same, with an $8.25 buffet served Tuesday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. The China Garden is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays.