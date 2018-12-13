Christensen v. Sherbeck now in hands of jury

A jury of seven women and five men received the case of Christensen v. Sherbeck at 1:37 p.m. this afternoon (12/13/18).

Reading of the jury instructions (1-31) and the eight verdict forms took over half an hour. The jury was released to deliberate at 1:37 p.m. If verdicts are not reached today, deliberation will continue tomorrow. At this time, it doesn't appear that the jury will be sequestered.

If the juror finds the plaintiffs have met the burden of proof, jurors are to award damages which take into account incurred medical and treatment costs, loss of income and potential loss of lifetime income as well as non-economic damages including physical and emotional suffering, inconvenience and humiliation suffered and might be suffered in the future.

One juror, the alternate, was excused. Another juror was excused last Wednesday.