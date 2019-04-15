Clark to leave GI position, effective immediately

Grand Island City Attorney Jerry Janulewicz said he had nothing to add to the press release about Brent Clark leaving the position of City Administrator for the city of Grand Island. "It's a mutual agreement to end the relationship," he said. "He (Clark) is going to be exploring other options."

Janulewicz said the Clark leaving the city is "essentially effective immediately" however it does require council approval. The next Grand Island City Council meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 23.