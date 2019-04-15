Clark leaving position as Grand Island City Administrator

According to a press release from the City of Grand Island released this morning (4/16/19) at 10 a.m., Brent Clark, city administrator for Grand island and former city administrator of Broken Bow, is leaving his position in Grand Island.

The release reads as follows:

Mayor Steele and Brent Clark have mutually agreed to end Mr. Clark’s employment with the City of Grand Island. Mr. Clark has chosen to explore other opportunities. We wish him the best. Both Mayor Steele and Mr. Clark want what is best for the people of Grand Island.