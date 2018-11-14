Clark named finalist for GI City Administrator position

Brent Clark, current City Administrator of Broken Bow, is in line to be the next City Administrator of Grand Island, according to a press release from the City of Grand Island.

Clark has been named as a finalist for the position and is the only finalist.

According to Clark, the new mayor of Grand Island, Roger Steele, will be sworn in Dec. 4. At that meeting, it's expected that Clark will be appointed as the new City Administrator.

"Broken Bow will always have a special place in my heart," Clark told the Chief Wednesday afternoon. "We have accomplished so much in nearly four years. I want to thank the mayor and city councils, the staff and the citizens for all the support through our time together. None of the growth of Broken Bow has experienced would happen without all of you."

Clark's wife, Hailee, is a Grand Island native. They have two daughters.

"My wife is from GI. My in-laws are there," Clark said. "To be able to bring my kids home to family is most important to me." He added that it's an honor to be selected. "This has always been a career goal of mine," he said.

The position GI City Administrator is currently held by Marlan Ferguson who was appointed by the current mayor, Jeremy Jensen, for the term of the current mayor. Ferguson plans to retire but will stay with the city during a transitional period.