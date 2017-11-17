Click It or Ticket Campaign Thanksgiving Week

As travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will participate in a national campaign to promote seatbelt usage. The Click It or Ticket enforcement will run from Monday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 26.

NSP’s Click It or Ticket campaign runs in conjunction with many local law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NSP’s participating is thanks in part to a grant for $18,000 from the NDOT-HSO.

“Thanksgiving week is a busy time for our roads in Nebraska,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “We’ve seen record numbers of Nebraska motorists using seatbelts already this year. We urge all drivers and passengers to buckle-up and practice safe driving for their Thanksgiving travels.”

In 2017, 76 percent of the people killed in car crashes in Nebraska were not wearing seatbelts. Seatbelt usage is the most effective method of reducing fatalities and serious injuries in the event of a crash.