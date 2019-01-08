Colby Coons of Twin Loup Earns 100th Win at Burwell Invite

Colby Coons of Twin Loup earned his 100th career win at the Burwell Invite Jan. 4 by beating Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna in the quartefinals at 152 pounds by (Fall 2:25).

Ansley/Litchfield, Arcadia/Loup City, SEM and Twin Loup competed in the Burwell Wrestling invite Jan. 4. Following are the individual results of our local wrestlers at Burwell.

Ansley/Litchfield

113

David Lewis (2-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Thompson (Wood River) 27-2 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 2-13 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 1 - David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 2-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 10-14 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 2-13 (Fall 1:18)

132

Chase Racicky (6-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Stout (Burwell) 4-4 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 6-9 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 6-9 won by fall over Gage Steinke (Grand Island Central Catholic) 2-8 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Henn (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 6-4 won by fall over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 6-9 (Fall 0:30)

145

Collin Arehart (13-6) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 13-6 won by decision over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 18-8 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 13-6 won by medical forfeit over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 5-2 (M. For.)

1st Place Match - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 13-6 won by fall over Oren Pozehl (Ainsworth) 17-2 (Fall 2:47)

152

Hunter Arehart (15-7) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 4-8 (Fall 0:46)

Quarterfinal - Trace Ebert (North Central) 17-6 won by fall over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 won by fall over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 2-17 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 won by major decision over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 12-11 (MD 19-7)

Cons. Semi - Austin Smith (St. Paul) 19-3 won by fall over Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 (Fall 1:23)

160

Gavin Cole (1-8) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Slaymaker (West Holt) 15-5 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 1-8 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Hegge (Crofton-Bloomfield) 5-15 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 1-8 (Fall 0:26)

160

Cooper Slingsby (17-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-6 won by fall over Wyatt Myers (Elm Creek) 0-2 (Fall 2:57)

Quarterfinal - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-6 won by fall over Caleb Busch (Burwell) 2-6 (Fall 2:00)

Semifinal - Colten Ballentine (Hershey) 20-6 won by fall over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-6 (Fall 1:01)

Cons. Semi - Ben Slaymaker (West Holt) 15-5 won by fall over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-6 (Fall 3:25)

170

Zyruss Fauss (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Rasmussen (St. Paul) 11-3 won by fall over Zyruss Fauss (Ansley/Litchfield) 0-2 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 1 - Zyruss Fauss (Ansley/Litchfield) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Eli English (Wood River) 11-16 won by fall over Zyruss Fauss (Ansley/Litchfield) 0-2 (Fall 4:51)

195

Kolby Larson (15-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 won by fall over Rylie Thomsen (St. Paul) 1-7 (Fall 1:16)

Semifinal - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 won by fall over Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-6 (Fall 2:56)

1st Place Match - Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 6-2 won in tie breaker - 1 over Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 (TB-1 2-1)

285

Terry Cash (3-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Terry Cash (Ansley/Litchfield) 3-7 won by fall over Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) 2-6 (Fall 1:48)

Quarterfinal - Jade Buss (West Holt) 13-1 won by fall over Terry Cash (Ansley/Litchfield) 3-7 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 2 - Thaddeus Radke (St. Paul) 2-4 won by fall over Terry Cash (Ansley/Litchfield) 3-7 (Fall 1:49)

Arcadia/Loup City

120

Chase Stieb (15-6) place is unknown and scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 15-6 won by fall over Norman Grothe (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 1-8 (Fall 1:53)

Quarterfinal - Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 9-3 won by fall over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 15-6 (Fall 4:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 15-6 won by tech fall over Joshua Roesler (St. Paul) 2-8 (TF-1.5 3:39 (16-1))

Cons. Round 3 - Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 15-6 won by fall over Payton Ebert (North Central) 7-13 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Semi - Gage Musser (Hershey) 23-5 won by decision over Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City) 15-6 (Dec 8-2)

138

Logan Gregory (6-8) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 6-8 won by fall over Kaden Kocian (St. Paul) 8-10 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal - Evan Waddington (Wood River) 28-1 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 6-8 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 6-8 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-12 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 3 - Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 17-4 won by fall over Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 6-8 (Fall 1:50)

145

Tryon Calleroz (12-8) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 won by fall over Gunnar Lacey (Wood River) 1-14 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal - Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 20-9 won by decision over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 (Dec 13-9)

Cons. Round 2 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 won by fall over Cash Gurney (Burwell) 4-7 (Fall 3:24)

Cons. Round 3 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 won by decision over Mylan Andrews (North Central) 8-10 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 won by medical forfeit over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 5-2 (M. For.)

3rd Place Match - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 won by rule over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 18-8 (RULE)

152

Lance Sears (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 25-0 won by fall over Lance Sears (Arcadia/Loup City) 0-2 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Dodge Daniels (Central Valley) 5-6 won by decision over Lance Sears (Arcadia/Loup City) 0-2 (Dec 8-5)

170

Ethan Krzycki (2-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Stieb (SEM) 10-6 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City) 2-10 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Round 1 - Payne Dewey (Hershey) 5-16 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City) 2-10 (Fall 2:48)

195

Cameron Russell (1-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 6-2 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City) 1-12 (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Round 2 - Grady Smith (West Holt) 5-6 won by fall over Cameron Russell (Arcadia/Loup City) 1-12 (Fall 4:03)

220

Liam Heil (1-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Keaton Trampe (Elm Creek) 21-10 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 1-8 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 1 - Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 1-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 15-10 won by fall over Liam Heil (Arcadia/Loup City) 1-8 (Fall 2:18)

285

Jakob Jerabek (18-0) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-0 won by fall over Thaddeus Radke (St. Paul) 2-4 (Fall 0:17)

Quarterfinal - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-0 won by fall over James Kaslon (St. Paul) 3-4 (Fall 0:24)

Semifinal - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-0 won by fall over Alex Glasenapp (Wood River) 16-14 (Fall 1:00)

1st Place Match - Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City) 18-0 won by fall over Jade Buss (West Holt) 13-1 (Fall 5:20)

SEM

126

Reece Jones (2-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 13-8 won by fall over Reece Jones (SEM) 2-9 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 1 - Reece Jones (SEM) 2-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 16-8 won by fall over Reece Jones (SEM) 2-9 (Fall 2:09)

152

Cody Hollibaugh (4-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 15-7 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 4-8 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 9-5 won by fall over Cody Hollibaugh (SEM) 4-8 (Fall 2:18)

170

Jacob Stieb (10-6) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Stieb (SEM) 10-6 won by fall over Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia/Loup City) 2-10 (Fall 4:33)

Quarterfinal - Alex Gideon (Burwell) 9-5 won by decision over Jacob Stieb (SEM) 10-6 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Stieb (SEM) 10-6 won by fall over Kyle Frederick (Grand Island Central Catholic) 2-6 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Stieb (SEM) 10-6 won by fall over Eli English (Wood River) 11-16 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Semi - Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 17-7 won by fall over Jacob Stieb (SEM) 10-6 (Fall 2:26)

195

Brendon Hall (3-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Brendon Hall (SEM) 3-9 won by fall over Grady Smith (West Holt) 5-6 (Fall 3:45)

Quarterfinal - Brock White (Loomis/Bertrand) 12-6 won by fall over Brendon Hall (SEM) 3-9 (Fall 0:40)

Cons. Round 2 - Brendon Hall (SEM) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Brendon Hall (SEM) 3-9 won by fall over Andrew Harders (Grand Island Central Catholic) 2-5 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Semi - Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 9-4 won by fall over Brendon Hall (SEM) 3-9 (Fall 1:58)

Twin Loup

106

Dean Schroder (19-8) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 19-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 19-8 won by fall over Cody Brandt (Wood River) 9-7 (Fall 0:25)

Semifinal - Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 28-1 won by fall over Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 19-8 (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Semi - Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 19-8 won by major decision over Hudson Barger (Crofton-Bloomfield) 9-13 (MD 10-1)

3rd Place Match - Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 13-6 won by fall over Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 19-8 (Fall 3:54)

106

Nolan Osborn (8-11) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-11 won by fall over Nick Busse (St. Paul) 3-7 (Fall 3:55)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 28-1 won by tech fall over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-11 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))

Cons. Round 2 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-11 won by decision over Jackson Farias (Grand Island Central Catholic) 1-9 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-11 won by fall over Cody Brandt (Wood River) 9-7 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Semi - Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 13-6 won by major decision over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-11 (MD 9-0)

113

Ethan Kipp (10-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 10-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Kyle Oakley (Central Valley) 18-3 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 10-14 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 10-14 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 2-13 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 3 - Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 12-7 won by fall over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 10-14 (Fall 2:10)

120

JD Meeks (18-9) place is unknown and scored 7.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - JD Meeks (Twin Loup) 18-9 won by tech fall over Joshua Roesler (St. Paul) 2-8 (TF-1.5 4:51 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Gage Musser (Hershey) 23-5 won by fall over JD Meeks (Twin Loup) 18-9 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 2 - JD Meeks (Twin Loup) 18-9 won by fall over Norman Grothe (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 1-8 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 3 - JD Meeks (Twin Loup) 18-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Ayden Berney (St. Paul) 8-10 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Semi - Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 9-3 won by fall over JD Meeks (Twin Loup) 18-9 (Fall 3:47)

126

Shawn Quandt (6-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 6-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Coy Gideon (Burwell) 9-3 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 6-7 (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Round 2 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 6-7 won by fall over Sam Frame (Hershey) 5-13 (Fall 4:17)

Cons. Round 3 - John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 16-8 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 6-7 (Fall 3:13)

132

Bryce Lamb (8-12) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Henn (Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public) 6-4 won by fall over Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) 8-12 (Fall 3:02)

Cons. Round 1 - Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) 8-12 won by decision over Kaleab Kloppel (Ainsworth) 2-10 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) 8-12 won by medical forfeit over Cooper Stout (Burwell) 4-4 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 3 - Isaiah Magana Kuszak (Wood River) 14-15 won by fall over Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) 8-12 (Fall 2:13)

132

Archer Grint (7-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Skyler Nelson (St. Paul) 8-8 won by fall over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 7-8 (Fall 3:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Jaegher Ogden (West Holt) 3-8 won by fall over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 7-8 (Fall 4:32)

138

Kade Bottorf (11-12) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 8-13 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-12 (Fall 3:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-12 won by fall over Tristen Schulte (Grand Island Central Catholic) 0-7 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Gregory (Arcadia/Loup City) 6-8 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 11-12 (Fall 1:34)

138

Lane McBride (0-8) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Laible (West Holt) 12-5 won by fall over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 - Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) 5-10 won by fall over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:15)

138

Jaden VanDiest (5-10) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Cook (Hershey) 12-6 won by fall over Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) 5-10 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) 5-10 won by fall over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) 0-8 (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 2 - Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 17-4 won by fall over Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) 5-10 (Fall 1:00)

145

Cooper Coons (5-2) place is unknown and scored 7.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 5-2 won by fall over Aidan Blankenship (St. Paul) 0-2 (Fall 1:44)

Quarterfinal - Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 5-2 won by tech fall over Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 11-12 (TF-1.5 5:23 (18-3))

Semifinal - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 13-6 won by medical forfeit over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 5-2 (M. For.)

Cons. Semi - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 12-8 won by medical forfeit over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 5-2 (M. For.)

152

Colby Coons (25-0) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 25-0 won by fall over Lance Sears (Arcadia/Loup City) 0-2 (Fall 0:47)

Quarterfinal - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 25-0 won by fall over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 12-11 (Fall 2:25)

Semifinal - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 25-0 won by fall over Trace Ebert (North Central) 17-6 (Fall 5:57)

1st Place Match - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 25-0 won by fall over Camden Thompson (Wood River) 18-7 (Fall 5:04)

285

Hunter Teichmeier (2-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Terry Cash (Ansley/Litchfield) 3-7 won by fall over Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) 2-6 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) 2-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - James Kaslon (St. Paul) 3-4 won by fall over Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) 2-6 (Fall 1:32)