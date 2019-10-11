Cold and blustery for today, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snow has come to an end across northern Nebraska.

Preliminary reports range from 3 to 5 inches of snow across northern Sheridan and northwest Cherry Counties.

Freeze warnings remain in effect through the morning for areas generally east of Hwy 183.

Cold and blustery conditions will continue today (Friday, 10/11/19) with a few light snow showers possible this morning along and north of Hwy 20.