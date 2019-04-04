Colorado man arrested in Broken Bow on drug, firearm charges

According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, the Broken Bow Police Department arrested a Colorado man after a routine traffic stop. During the traffic stop it was discovered there was a loaded concealed .40 Caliber hand gun stolen out of Colorado as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana inside his vehicle.

Just after 9:45 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, Todd Fundermann, 37, was pulled over for weaving in his lane and crossing the center line.

Fundermann was arrested and booked in to the Custer County Jail and faces numerous felony firearm and drug charges. It is expected that he will be charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony; Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Carrying Concealed Weapons; Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Fundermann remains in the Custody of the Custer County Jail with a bond of $250,000, 10%.