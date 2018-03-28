Community Memorial Health Care Center groundbreaking in Burwell

Members of the Burwell community and Community Memorial Health Center (CMHC) board members and staff gathered March 27, 2018 for the groundbreaking for the new facility in the northwest part of Burwell.

The elderly housing facility will consist of 52,054 square feet comprised of 58 skilled nursing rooms with 18 rooms being utilized for assisted living and 14 rooms for memory care. The building will include four wings with a central core area containing the nurses station, kitchen, physical therapy, housekeeping, storage, laundry, mechanical, dining and administrative areas. Each wing will house one of the four service areas -- memory care, assisted living, rehabilitation, and long-term care.

Burwell Community Memorial Health Center received a $10.2 million direct loan from USDA Rural Development and $2 million in a loan through Pathway Bank that is backed by a USDA Rural Development guarantee.