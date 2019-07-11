Community tour for BBPS through July 22

If you haven't yet attended one of the public meetings of the BBPS Commmunity Tour, you still have time.

The remaining meetings:

Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Broken Bow Public Library

Monday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m at the Broken Bow Chamber

Monday, July 22 at 7:30 a.m. at Mid-Plains Community College

Monday, July 22 at 11:15 a.m. at Liberty Square

Superintendent Darren Tobey said the meetings of the Community Tour for July, 2019 are an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about the budget and what is happening at Broken Bow Public Schools.

At the meetings, Tobey presents budget figures and explains the different accounts used by the school. At least one school board member and office staff members also are at the meetings.

Also discussed at the July 10th meeting at Fiesta Brava were the new CAPS program (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) to help students prepare for life after high school; Bow time (time built into the schedule for teachers and students to work on areas where help is needed), the proposed new pre-school building and student test scores.

If you have questions about how much BBPS is spending, what the budget is spent on or the future of Broken Bow students, attend one of the remaining meetings to ask questions and get answers.