Congressman Smith to have salary withheld during government shutdown

Nebraska Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says he will forego his salary during the current federal government shutdown.

A statement from his office today (Jan. 2, 2019) reads "While Rep. Smith would like to see the federal government reopened as soon as possible, he believes the security of our nation should be a top priority and has voted in support of President Trump’s agenda for border security. He has requested his salary be withheld until the entire government is funded."